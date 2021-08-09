From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Economic activities were on Monday paralysed in University town of Nsukka and it’s environ, following the sit-at-home order in South East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to press home the release of their leader Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Banks in Nsukka town, closed their banking halls but allow customers to use their Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) to make money withdrawals.

In major motor parks in Nsukka, passengers who wanted to travel to different locations like Abuja, Owerri, Anambra were seen stranded as drivers refused sell tickets or load their buses.

Also, major markets in Nsukka like Nsukka Main Market, Building Material Market and Ikpa Commodity Market were all under lock and key

The same with lock-up shops in Nsukka were also closed as of the time of filing this report.

A passenger who identified himself as Patricia Eze said she was traveling to Gwagwarada in Abuja, but was stranded due to the IPOB sit-at-home order she thought was suspended yesterday.

“I read online yesterday (Sunday) that the IPOB has suspended today sit-at-home to enable candidates of National Examination Council (NECO) to write their exam.

“I will go home, then tomorrow I will travel hence buses are not loading because of sit-at-home order of IPOB, she said.

Mr. Onyebuchi Ugwu, a resident and a provisional shop owner along Enugu Road, Nsukka said that he did not open his shop because he has to obey the sit at home order.

“I did not open my shop today, I did it willingly in support of Biafra agitation and unconstitutional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Agitation for self determination is not a crime, besides the agitation was born out of marginalisation of the of the Igbos, therefore, this is the time to show Nigeria and the world that we are one in the quest for Biafra independent,” he said.

However, government establishments like University of Nigeria Nsukka, Nsukka Council Secretariate, some primary and secondary schools in Nsukka opened for classes.

The ever-busy Enugu Road Nsukka by Nsukka that was known for traffic grid witnessed free with scanty flow

of vehicular and human movement.

As at the time of filing this report, Nsukka town and its environ remain calm and peaceful as there had been no report of harassment or violence anywhere.

It would be recalled that Kanu the leader of IPOB was first arrested on October 14, 2015, following years of his campaign for the sovereign state of Biafra.

He was granted bail in April 2017 but fled Nigeria in 2017 after soldiers invaded his residence in Abia state during a military clampdown on IPOB members.

Following his alleged abduction in Kenya by security agents in collaboration with Nigeria government who took him to the federal high court in Abuja for continuation of his trial where a judge granted the Department of State Services (DSS) order to remand him in their custody.

