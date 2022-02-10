From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Army headquarters said soldiers on internal security operations in Anambra State have killed four members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB)/Eastern Security Network(ESN) at Ihiala town.
The suspects, who were said to have been armed and enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order, fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town.
Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, however, said that one officer and a soldier lost their lives during the incident, while two others sustained injuries. He said the injured personnel were on admission in a military hospital and responding to treatment.
Gen Nwachukwu said: “Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) have neutralised four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State. The gunmen, who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order, fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town. On receipt of a distress call, troops of the NA launched out to the location to restore normalcy. On intercepting the dissidents, a fire fight ensued and the gallant troops neutralised their leader, Ejike and three others.
“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault. One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.”
Since Mallam Muhammadu Buhari took over the Presidency,in 2015,his
MACBAN Fulani Herdsmen have been rampaging all over the country in their
Futahat Campaigns of pogroms and ethnic cleansings of native Nigerians
from their ancestral lands.
The South West Governors,were therefore compelled to jointly inaugurated their Security Network,Amotekun in order to curb insecurity and existential threat posed to their Geo-Political Region by the Killer Fulani Herdsmen.
Instead of emulating their South West counterparts, some South Eastern
Governors have rather unilaterally gone out their ways into inauguarting their
gobbledy gook Ebubeagu Security Network only to assist the Nigerian Army
and the Police,in their ongoing Operation Golden Dawn against the IPOB(ESN).
Thus, in Ebonyi and Imo States for examples, Ebubeagu Units are actively
assisting the Army and the Police in their ongoing Military Campign to teach
our Igbo children the lessons their parents were taught during the Biafran-
Nigerian War.
In Ebonyi and Imo State, our Millennials of IPOB and MASSOB and their ESN
Units are currently being slaughtered in cold blood by the Nigerian Army
and the Police.
But it is also the duty of the Army and the Police to assist the Killer Fulani Herdsmen in exercising their so called right of passage all over the country
and they are indirectly being assisted by the above meantioned Ebubeagu
Units too.
Why can’t our Ohanaeze Ndigbo and our Traditional Leaders call Governor
Dave Umahi and his Imo State Counterpart,Mazi Hope Uzodinma to order?
Our Igbo Political Leaders,especially those of APC Party in particular
have since 2015 continued to maintain equanimity of Pontius Pilate over
the ongoing daily exterminations of our Igbo children.
It is also on record that since President Buhari took over the Presidency in
2015, over 5000 Igbo Youths taken away by the Army and the Police during
their several operations in Igboland have remained unacounted for up till
today.
”Ndigbo biko chenu echiche!”
Enough is enough ojare!!
All Hail Biafra,our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!!