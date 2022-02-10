From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army headquarters said soldiers on internal security operations in Anambra State have killed four members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB)/Eastern Security Network(ESN) at Ihiala town.

The suspects, who were said to have been armed and enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order, fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, however, said that one officer and a soldier lost their lives during the incident, while two others sustained injuries. He said the injured personnel were on admission in a military hospital and responding to treatment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Gen Nwachukwu said: “Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) have neutralised four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State. The gunmen, who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order, fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town. On receipt of a distress call, troops of the NA launched out to the location to restore normalcy. On intercepting the dissidents, a fire fight ensued and the gallant troops neutralised their leader, Ejike and three others.

“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault. One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.”