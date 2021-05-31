From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There was total compliance of the sit-at-home today ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Uchenna Madu led Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in Abia State.

In Umuahia the state capital, unlike what was during last year’s sit-at-home order, there was total compliance as streets were deserted in the morning hours of the day.

Shops, markets and public institutions including banks and schools were shut as everybody stayed at home.

Vehicular movements were equally affected except for occasional moments when few vehicles and tricycle move along otherwise a busy road.

Reports from Aba and Ohafia show that compliance in the two urban areas were total.

Shops, markets, banks and schools in the cities were firmly locked from any form of activity.

Vehicles were off the streets in the areas as the roads were deserted as people stay at home to observe the order.