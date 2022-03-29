From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen suspected of enforcing the Monday sit-at-home, yesterday, attacked some commercial buses in Enugu leaving many injured.

The incident, which took place at Odegba, along Iva Valley Road, behind New Market Enugu, according to sources, witnessed sporadic shooting by the gunmen.

Those attacked were people said to have left their homes early to go to their businesses and had already boarded buses when, suddenly, bullets started raining on their bus.

Though some sources claimed two people died in the incident, the policemen who repelled the gunmen said no death was recorded in the attack. Two victims who sustained gunshot wounds were said to have been taken to Park Lane Hospital by the police after their intervention to disperse the gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP), said, “there was a shooting incident at Odegba, along Iva Valley Road, Enugu, in the early hours of this morning, by yet-to-be identified armed men, which led to the injury of two persons.

“However, the victims are responding to treatment at the hospital where they were promptly taken to by police operatives, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident.

“Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to fish out the fleeing miscreants.”

In Imo state, residents were gripped with fear yesterday, as they observed the return of the Monday sit-at-home earlier suspended by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

As early as 7am, the State was completely grounded as notable institutions, such as banks, schools, petrol stations and markets remained under lock and key. The usual traffic congestion experienced in the state was also drastically reduced except for few who were courageous enough to ply the major roads, but in fear.

Some students who went to school were sent back home by their teachers. It was a similar situation with most of the ministries in the state as the workers, despite threats from the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to deal with anyone who did not report for duty.

The popular Douglas Road, where one of the biggest markets in the State is located, was almost empty as the traders complied with the order, while some of them were seen in desperate mood, hanging around their shops to make brisk sales.