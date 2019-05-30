Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Awka the capital of Anambra State witnessed partial compliance to the sit-at-home order by pro-Biafran groups in honour of the Biafran fallen heroes.

While government offices and banks were opened in the city, the Eke Awka market was not opened, though some who sell along the road in front of the market resumed business after about 9 am as well as the motor parks in the city.

At the state secretariat and other state government offices, very few people turned up to work. At the state High Court, only about two courts were sitting when our correspondent visited.

The ever-busy Aroma junction was so free that people wished the situation would remain like that, just as the Star Sunny and Ekwulobia Mass Onitsha park at Aroma was totally deserted.

With the heavy presence of police personnel and trucks all around the junction and at strategic points, private shops owners began to open at about 11 am.