George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was partial compliance by the residents of Owerri over the order by the Indigenous People of Biafra to honour the fallen heroes during the Nigeria / Biafra civil.

When Daily Sun went round the state metropolis of Owerri as early 9am this morning the whethdral road and the Okigwe road that are usually busy with vehicluar traffic were scanty.

Also, it was also observed that most private schools within the metropolis did not open after the May 29 holiday.