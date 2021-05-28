From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The police in Imo state have warned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and hoodlums in the state, accusing them of threatening the peace in the state following a sit-at-home order declared by the IPOB for all the state in the South East for May 31, 2021.

The police said it will not spare persons trying to cause trouble in the state.

In a statement by the State Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, it urged the people to ignore the order and go about their normal business.

He assured citizens of the state that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee their safety,adding that the police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state have massively deployed its resources and Special Forces to provide watertight security across the State.

He said: “Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear. Do not succumb to cheap blackmail and threats from criminal elements who cannot defeat the collective will of the people.

“Parents and guardians are strongly advised to monitor the movement of their children and wards throughout this period and beyond.

“To those who are bent on disturbing the peace of the state, we have this simple message for you, steer clear of the public space or write your will before you step out. The Command is battle ready to deal decisively with hoodlums and criminal elements in line with the law.”

Meanwhile, the police said it has arrested 4 additional suspects who were among those that broke into the State Correctional centre and police headquarters on May,5 2021 in Owerri.

According to Elkana, the suspects were arrested after discreet investigation ordered by the State Commissioner of Police,Abutu Yaro on May 27.