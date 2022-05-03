From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen went on rampage in different parts of Anambra State yesterday, killing a policeman and two others in Ozubulu and Utu communities in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

While two were killed in Ozubulu, one was killed in Utu. Among the two killed in Ozubulu was a policeman whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

In the same Ozubulu, a young woman was killed and dumped in a bush in a location in the town. A trending video showed that the deceased was stripped naked even as the commentator in that video narrated that the victim’s legs were tied.

Same yesterday, a report which circulated on social media narrated that security operatives and gunmen exchanged gunfire along Agulu – Neni – Oraukwu – Adazi Ani – Nnewi Road.

The report further indicated that a spur of the road which branched off to Nimo community from Okacha Junction in Neni, Anaocha LGA was also affected.

This came about 48 hours after gunmen invaded Obiofia village in Osumenyi community, Nnewi South LGA, killing five people who were catching fun at a beer parlour in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenganyia, confirmed the killings, but said that he did not have information about the reported gun battle between security operatives and the gunmen.

“There were lifeless bodies that were discovered along Ozubulu Road. We got information and our men rushed to the scene. One of them was later discovered to be a policeman.

“Their bodies have been deposited at the morgue. We’re yet to discover who the second person was. There is a Toyota Camry that we recovered. We suspect that it belongs to one of the victims,” the PPRO said.

The police spokesperson further said that he was yet to get information about the young woman who was murdered and the circumstances surrounding her death.