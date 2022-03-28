From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Residents in Imo State again are currently gripped with fear as they observe the return of the Monday sit-at-home earlier suspended by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

As early as 7 am, the State was completely grounded as notable institutions in the State such as banks, schools, filling Stations and markers remained under lock and key.

The usual traffic congestion experienced in the State was also drastically reduced except for few who were courageous enough to ply the major roads but in fear.

Some students who went to school were sent back home by their teachers ,asking them to report on Tuesday. It’s a similar situation with most of the ministries in the State as the workers despite threat by the State governor, Hope Uzodimma to deal with any of them who did not report for duty stayback in their homes.

The popular Douglas road, where one of the biggest markets in the State is located is almost empty as the traders complied with the other,while some of them were seen in desperate mood hanging around their shops to make brisk sales.