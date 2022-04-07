From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, set up what he called Truth, Justice and Peace Committee charged with identifying the remote and immediate causes of agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the South East since 1999; document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration.

The committee would also identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands; address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future, amongst others.

Members of the committee chaired by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu are: Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Charly Boy. Mrs Ojukwu serves the committee as secretary.

Others are: Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Udenta Udenta, Dr. Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke, Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye, Dr. John Otu, and Mr. Ngozi Odumuko.

Also name in the committee are Ms Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu, and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, who signed the document, said that the purpose of the committee was to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors.

Meanwhile, governor Soludo revealed that more than 150 people, including security personnel and civilians, have been killed, so far, by criminals masquerading as sit-at-home enforcers.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had issued a sit-at-home order when its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was incarcerated by the Federal Government. It was part of the measures introduced to press on the apex government to release him.

The group, however, later announced the cancellation of the every Monday ghost town order it placed, to enable the people of the South East and parts of South-South regions go about their normal businesses.But regardless of the cancellation announced by the IPOB leadership, some people masquerading as enforcers of the order have been going about, wreaking havoc.

So far, gunmen have killed many security personnel and burnt public facilities, including police stations, security vans and others. Prominent individuals have also been killed by the gunmen.

Governor Soludo had lamented that on every sit-at-home day, Anambra alone loses an estimated N19.6 billion, and that many businesses have relocated to other states. He said that the bulk of the money generated in the state comes from the artisans who are largely badly affected by the ghost town order.

To halt the dastardly acts, the governor had earlier taken a number of steps to check the menace, including ordering the market leaders to open various markets in the state. He also ordered civil servants to be at their duty posts on Mondays.