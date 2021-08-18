From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Self-determination group, Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any form of comprise in the relaxation of its sit-at-home order issued to press home the demand for the release of its leader,Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial in an Abuja court.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday said the decision to suspend the every Monday sit-at-home protest and observe it only on days Kanu is appearing in court, did not suggest the betrayal of the struggle by IPOB.

He flayed those who misconstrued the adjustment in protest days to mean compromise saying it was a decision that had the backing of the IPOB leader.

“We have noted with utter dismay the barrage of insults rained on our leadership over the adjustment of the earlier announced Monday’s weekly sit-at-home in solidarity with our illegally and unjustly detained leader. We want to make it clear to all that the adjustment by the Directorate of State (DOS) was in fact as a result of a direct order from the highest authority in IPOB hierarchy, and does not in any way suggest compromise or betrayal of the struggle as being insinuated by some uninformed fellows and agent of provocateur.

“The adjustment of the sit-at-home is sacrosanct because the order of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be implemented fully. Biafrans and residents of Biafra land are therefore free to go about their legitimate businesses every Monday without fear, intimidation or molestation by anybody. Sit-at-home will be observed only on days our leader will appear in court, and on such other days our leader Nnamdi Kanu will give the order.”

Powerful thanked members in diaspora on ongoing protests staged in various British High commissions and Kenya embassies all over the world, saying they were yielding positive results.

“We want them to intensify protests in the diaspora, we commend them for that. Kenya and British governments are getting the heat of their actions and must not go scot free for illegally and extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.”

Even though the order was relaxed, Powerful expressed his appreciation to the people who stayed back on Monday, describing their actions as personal sacrifice and desire for freedom of the Igbo.

“Biafrans have exhibited time and again their love for the leader of IPOB and the August 16 sit-at-home clearly manifested their readiness to make great sacrifice for the well-being of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and for our freedom.”