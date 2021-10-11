From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Tension pervaded parts of Umuahia, the capital of Abia State today as unknown gunmen stormed the city to enforce the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) suspended sit-at-home at home order.

The hoodlums who were said to have evaded the capital city from the Uzuakoli axis of the state, on getting at the city centre, shot indiscriminately to disperse people who came out for the day’s business.

The action of the hoodlums cause pandemonium as people scampered for safety.

Shop owners who had earlier opened for business, were forced to close and went home.

Commercial vehicle and Keke operators immediately withdrew their services from the roads, forcing passengers who were hurrying home to be stranded.

The hoodlums were also said to have forced some people who went to work in a given establishment, home.

