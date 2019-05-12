Okey Sampson, Aba

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated its stand on this year’s sit-at-home order, saying that despite an attempt by some groups to subvert the directive, there will be total lockdown of Biafra land on May 30.

In a release, Comrade Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary for IPOB said: “It is very astonishing and disappointing that at this critical point in the liberation of our people from the British bondage called Nigeria that some unscrupulous and shameless scavengers have volunteered themselves and their useless groups to become willing tools of the enemy in their foolish attempt to seek to subvert the will of Biafran people regarding May 30 sit-at-home order by IPOB High Command.

“These Abuja sponsored shameless scavengers driven by envy, jealousy and crass egocentric interests- to the point of coming openly and publicly to disregard all efforts and sufferings of our fathers and class of Biafra soldiers who sacrificed their lives between 1967 and 1970, must be warned to put their usual treachery in check because they will have themselves to blame at the appointed time when the anger of the people against them can no longer be controlled”.

The release said that the IPOB high command is putting the identified saboteurs and enemies of Biafra on notice, stressing that no amount of Abuja sponsored propaganda or evil campaign against the annual sit-at-home order will make an iota of difference as they have been known to be natural betrayers.