From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has warned people in the South East to sit-at-home tomorrow to avoid a clash with the Nigeria security operatives.

Media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in a statement on Sunday reiterated that the directive is sacrosanct and will hold as scheduled from 6 am to 6pm.

“The entire Biafra land will be locked down every Monday from 6:00am to 6:00pm beginning from today, August 9, 2021until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu who was abuducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria and locked up in DSS dungeon in clear violation of international laws is freed.

While assuring that the protest would be peaceful , Powerful added “Consequently, there will be no movement throughout Biafra land on Mondays until our leader who is suffering for our freedom is released. This protest is peaceful but firm. Everybody is advised to stay indoors in total compliance.” Powerful directed.

Even as the group noted that it understands the economic implications of protest, Powerful directed that “All markets, schools, motor parks, airports, and public places in Biafra land should shut down from morning to evening every Monday.

“We understand the economic implications of this measure but we are constrained to take it so that the world will know that our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not alone in the struggle for Biafra autonomy.

“We want his immediate release and our total freedom, and cannot hesitate to pay any sacrifice needed to achieve this including locking down the entire Biafra land on Mondays.

“All residents and visitors in Biafra land are advised to comply with the order. Nobody should go out to avoid any clash or intimidation by the wicked Nigeria security agents.” Powerful stated.

