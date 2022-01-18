From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Residents of the University town of Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have complied with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The pro Biafra agitator had issued a statement that ordered people from the South-east region to sit-at-home on 18th, January, 2022 in solidarity of their leader Nnamdi Kanu who appeared in court the same day in continuation of his trial.

Daily Sun monitored the development on Tuesday and reports that Markets, motor parks, commercial banks, fuel stations, shops, public, privates and missionary schools did not open in compliance of the sit-at-home order.

Although there were free but scanty movements of people and vehicles on the roads.

At the ever-busy Old Motor Park and Peace Mass Transit Park all in Nsukka town was deserted by both passengers and management, even as all the entrance of Ogige Main Market, Nsukka were under lock and key.