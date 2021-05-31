From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Residents of the University town of Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have complied with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

The pro Biafra agitators led by Nnamdi Kanu had issued a statement that ordered people from the South-east to sit-at-home between May 30 and May 31 for the annual Biafra Remembrance Day.

Daily Sun reporter who monitored the development on Monday reports that Markets, motor parks, commercial and Micro Finance banks, fuel stations, shops, public, privates and missionary schools were under lock and key in compliance of the sit-at-home order.

Although there were scanty movements of few people, with no security agents nor the members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on the road.

At the Ogige Main Market, Nsukka, all the entrance to the market were padlocked with the market security personnels patrolling the market.

Also, at the popular and ever-busy

Peace Mass Transit Park, Nsukka, all their offices inside the park were locked with few bus packed inside the motor park.

The ever busy Enugu Road that used to witness hold-ups on daily basis was deserted, as road side shops were all closed.

Mr. Sunday Onah, a resident and a provisional shop owner along Enugu Road, Nsukka said that he did not open his shop because he has to obey the sit at home order.

“I did not and will not open my shop today, I did it willingly in support of Biafra agitation, my happiness is that there is no shooting or killing of people this area, we are hopeful that Biafra will come sooner than expected,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report there was no reported case of violence, arrest or attack from anywhere as the Nsukka town and it’s environs were calm and peaceful.