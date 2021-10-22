From Jude Chinedu, Enugu, Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki, Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Jude Chinedu, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A trailer and a provision shop were torched by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enforcing the sit-at-home order at Eke-Obinagu suburb along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, in Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State, yesterday.

It was gathered that the truck, which was heading to Abakaliki was attacked and set ablaze in the early hours of yesterday. However, the driver was said to have escaped unhurt.

Also, a shop said to be stocked with provisions, was totally razed down to ashes in the same Emene area of the state capital.

It was observed that over 10 security operatives, led by the police, had been stationed at the scene to ensure that the goods in the container weren’t looted.

Meanwhile, roads and streets in the state were deserted as residents observed the sit-at-home order.

Abia State was totally locked down amidst reported shootings in the 7UP axis of Ogbor Hill, Aba. It was not clear whether the shootings were from hoodlums who were trying to enforce the sit-at-home order or security operatives engaging gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident caused tension in the area as people scampered for safety.

The pro-Biafra group had ordered for sit-at-home every Monday throughout the South East in protest of the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Leadership of the group, through its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful later announced the suspension of the every Monday sit-at-home, replacing it with only the days Kanu would appear in court.

