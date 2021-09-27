From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A vehicle conveying tomatoes and other perishable vegetables was on Monday set ablaze by unknown individuals suspected to be enforcing IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Enugu.

The incident which happened at Edem junction, Ibeagwa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, involved a Ford vehicle suspected to be coming from the Northern part of the country.

Sympathizers were said to have put a call to the State Fire Service prompting a quick response by the Ogui Road fire service station to the scene.

It was observed that commercial activities continued to be affected despite IPOB’s suspension of the order. Major markets in Enugu, including Ogbete and Abakpa markets remained scanty while banks and petrol stations were shut.

The leadership of the IPOB have severally announced an end to the Monday sit-at-home but some hoodlums have insisted it must continue until Nnamdi Kanu is released. This has resulted in violent attacks on soft targets especially commercial vehicles.

