From George Onyejiuwa ,Owerri

The ritual of every Monday sit – at – home seems to be weaning in Imo state as most traders opened for business yesterday in Owerri the capital of Imo state .

Also, there were more vehicular movement in the Owerri metropolis especially commuter buses unlike last week Monday when few of the commercial bus drivers dared to come on the roads.

Our Reporter observed that the World bank market was full as market women and men were seen carrying out their legitimate businesses unobstructed.

Also at the Popular Douglas, Tetlow ,Weathdral roads areas of the metropolis most traders opened up their shops for business including the commercial banks

Although public and private schools were not opened .

Jude Obioha ,one of the traders at the world bank market area of the metropolis who spoke with our correspondent said that the people are already tired of the every Monday sit- at – home because they had to fend for their families .

” We are already tired of the every Monday sit – at – home because people need to fend for their families .We have to pay school fees and meet other financial and the only way we meet our duty is carry out our legitimate businesses. I am not against the sit – at – home but it cannot be every Monday .”

Also, Uwaoma who deals in tailoring materials at the Nworie industrial market off Douglas road said that she had to brave the odds to open her shop because she needs money to feed the family and that staying at home would not give her the money .

” I have to come out because I need money to take care of my financial needs. I borrowed money a micro finance bank to stock my shop, but if I have to sit at home every Monday how would meet up the daily repayment ? I support what IPOB is doing but people also have to feed themselves by carrying on with their business “.