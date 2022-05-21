From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Pro-Biafra group, Biafra Provisional Government (BPG) has said that the violent sit-at-home orders and attacks on public utilities and institutions by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and all their splinter groups were inimical to Biafra restoration.

Speaking in a statement to mark Biafra History Month of May 2022, BPG lamented that the actions of the IPOB and its splinter groups were seriously affecting the progress so far made in restoring the state of Biafra.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

IPOB had last year through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful withdrawn the Monday sit-at-home order and had severally denied involvement in the violent attacks and killings in Igbo land.

But in its statement issued in Enugu yesterday, the spokesman of BPG, Chile Nwoko stressed that such heinous crimes as kidnappings, arson, murder, rape, cannibalism, and all sorts of evil activities being perpetrated in the name of Biafra agitation, had effectively “erased the positive progress made to attract the attention of the world to the plight of the Igbo in Nigeria.

“Such actions, are destroying the social and economic activities in the South East and subsequently impoverishing the masses of the South East. Unfortunately, many of such victims are living in denial.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“The Biafra Provisional Government does not support these, and does not recognize such groups. The government does hereby remind such groups that the Biafra restoration project is neither an activity for school cultism nor for gangsterism. It is a project carried out with zeal, proper articulation, execution, and not media propaganda.

“With the rising insecurity in the South East part of Biafra land, the Provisional Government is handicapped in securing the lives and property of the indigenes and residents in the area as Biafra territories are still under occupation. The Biafran people should know that the BPG is working assiduously in Biafra’s sovereignty restoration.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He however, advised all pro-Biafra groups to avoid violence saying, “=an enemy can goad his opponent into self destruct, which actually is what is going on in the South East.

“Every year, the Biafra peoples use the month of May to remember those who paid the supreme price for Biafra, to inform the younger generations of Biafra about Biafra’s History, and to prick the conscience of the international community on why Biafra’s sovereignty should be granted.”