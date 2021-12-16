Sitting down in a cozy atmosphere can be psychologically deceptive, although very comforting and relaxing. Oftentimes, those who find themselves in a comfortable seat usually struggle hard to get up from the seat. It then looks as if the person has been glued to the seat. It is not their fault. The system that elevated them to the seat did not put in place enough checks and balances to eradicate acts of indiscipline and corrupt tendencies. Most government officials never regard the sanctity of the office they occupy. No wonder there are flagrant exhibition of gross indiscipline, corrupt actions and reckless official behaviours.

Unlike in other climes, where, if the action of a government or private official crosses the border of right thinking, such officials instantly bow out of the office for conscience and morality’s sake, no, not in Nigeria, where every move is determined by sectional, political, religious and ethnic considerations. These are thorns that are choking the country’s development.

When Dr. Tai Solarin voluntarily resigned from two public positions in 1977 as commissioner for public complaints (Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States), because he was caught driving without a license, and in 1992 as chairman of People’s Bank, because of the reluctance of then President Ibrahim Babangida to prosecute someone stealing the bank’s funds, a move deliberately engineered to embarrass and discredit him, many did not believe their ears because such an action was completely alien to what is obtainable in the world’s most populated Black country. After Dr. Solarin’s examplary lifestyle, others that had resigned were either booed or disgracefully forced to resign, like former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who resigned on the 14th of September, 2018. Adeosun resigned as minister in a written letter to the President due to the NYSC certificate forgery scandal.

Dr. Solarin and Mrs. Adeosun voluntarily resigned not only because they had conscience but also because they were trained in countries where government officials don’t wait to be booted out of office when there is gross maladministration. Those groomed in Nigeria find it extremely difficult to voluntarily resign. They have Nigerian blood running in them. They see nothing wrong in all they do, even when the people are screaming blue murder. They are not perturbed because the sit-tight syndrome has affected them.

According to World dictionary, “syndrome” is “A complex of concurrent things.” Unfortunately, most government officials usually secure their appointments through proxy or godfathers, which makes it difficult for them to be removed from office despite scandals trailing their appointment. In the same light, there was the case of former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Adamu Muhammadu, who was disgracefully booted out of office by President Muhammadu Buhari while on an official assignment in Owerri, Imo State. Despite public outrage over his abysmal failure as the IGP, his tenure was extended, turning to a trap that eventually ended his career in a disgraceful manner. Such is the lesson learnt the hard way, when an obviously non-performing security leader lobbies for an extension when his performance is far below expectations.

The recent media show by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who recently openly lectured journalists that asked him why he had not resigned his appointment sequel to the miriad of attacks on correctional (prison) facilities that saw hundreds of inmates escape while scores of correctional officers died during the vicious attack, is another example.

What an unimpressive outing by the minister, who instantly grabbed the question from the reporters and turned the session to lecture time. He educated the reporters by informing them that there were four external attacks on correctional facilities around the country under his watch, Benin, Owerri in April, Kabba in September, Abulungu in October, and Jos in November, all in a year, and the minister saw nothing wrong in his faulty and unprogressive leadership quality? Yet, he was grandstanding before journalists, lecturing them on why his leadership quality was still the best for the Nigerian Correctional Service. The interview session was further used to lecture the journalists about the position of the correctional service. According to Aregbesola, it connotes the end of Nigeria’s administration of justice. The minister missed the point when he erroneously compared soldiers who are defending the territorial integrity of the country during war with his ill-trained correctional officers who could not effectively safeguard our enclosed facilities. Since Aregbesola is not ready to take the blame for the failure of his administration, one, therefore, wonders, which administration was he referring to? Who does not know that both his administration and the administration that appointed him have failed Nigerians? The best option was for him to quietly resign for maladministration. The minister ought to know that the buck stops at his table. That facilities entrusted into his hands were severally attacked in a row under a year is sufficient to indict him for not only for non-performance but also gross inefficiency. After allowing the milk to spill, the minister is now remembering that his thinking cap has been neglected for weekend parties. He has suddenly remembered that many things are wrong with his approach of leadership. Hear him spitting fire after five consecutive attacks. Whether you describe these attacks as “Opportunities attack” or not, who should be held responsible for these attacks and deaths?

Still fresh in our memory was the unfortunate death of 20 innocent applicants who died due to ministerial incompetence of Mr. Patrick Abba Moro, who was then the Minister of Interior under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Although he was sued for fraud over the botched recruitment drive, alleged $2.5m fraud, involving missing application fees, which resulted in stampedes that left 20 people dead in 2014, before he was charged, despite the public uproar against his maladministration, he refused to resign his appointment, hiding under the umbrella of his political party.

He was later charged to court by the EFCC, for the fatal N677m Immigration recruitment scam in 2014.

