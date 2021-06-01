By Henry Uche

The Ikeja Aviation Lions Club has charged the Federal government of Nigeria to sit up and swiftly fix the unfortunate incidents happening in the country instead of yielding to baseless sentiments which has been the appellation of this administration.

Speaking at his investiture as the third president of the club in Lagos, Engr. Abdulrahman Musa, said president Buhari’s and APC administration must brace up and show responsibility by addressing these atrocities and other anomalies bedeviling the country head-on.

He added that the club would continue to impact humanity through its humanitarian services even as majority of Nigerians are suffering excruciating pains. He stressed, “Not many people can weather the storms and effects of covid-19 pandemic and economic hardship, many are very hungry, so we have been offering some palliatives even before the pandemic struck to those who deserve it in the society.

“For this administration, they must do the right thing and avoid personal sentiments. Lack of transparency and honesty is killing the country. We at the Lions Club are sacrificially rendering help to the hapless in the Society,” he maintained.

Reacting to the ongoing consultations and debate on whether or not to Scrap the 1999 constitution intoto, the district governor, district 404, B2, Nigeria, Dr. Ademola Adesoye, noted that Nigeria already has good laws but inability to follow it to the letter has been the challenge with successive government till date.

He asseverated that the Lions Club has made its contribution to humanity felt by a fraction of the entire population, saying that, “Go to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) you will see our Cancer and diabetic Centres, go to LUTH you see our Dialysis Centre, and other Public places.

“The constitution is not our problem, the problem is our leaders are not following it strictly and honestly, our leaders from inception tries not only to subvert the laws but to thwart and bend the constitution to feather their nests, which is too bad. So many provisions are very good for sound governance but they redesign and profile everything to favour themselves, as for us, we shall continue to reach out, touch life because showing kindness matters most to us,” he affirmed.