The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, has lamented the insecurity in the country.

National Chairman of the association, Amb. Belusochukwu Michael Enwere, in a statement, yesterday, said the situation in Nigeria, especially the South East, calls for urgent action and attention.

Enwere explained that Nigerians cannot afford to live in a season of anomie with the ongoing bloodshed and the way and manner in which youths, politicians, students and security agencies are being killed without proper justification.

”I wish to, on behalf of all Christian youth, as the National Chairman of YOWICAN, call for restraint and stoppage of this deadly act.”

The group called on the Federal Government, State governors, military, police and other security agencies to sit up and do the needful.

”The scars of the civil war are still fresh in our minds and psyche, and so, we cannot afford another one.

”I am also appealing to the Federal Government, South East state governors, Bishops and clergymen, Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, traditional rulers, military, police and other security agencies, General Overseers, youths and opinion moulders to carefully handle this situation and nip it in the bud, before it becomes too late. The time to avoid a needless war is now!