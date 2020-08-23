Henry Okonkwo

The Federal Government has been urged to site the national headquarters of the Gas Flare Trust Fund in Urhobo land, which has been a host to major oil and gas assets since the discovery of petroleum in Nigeria.

In an appeal letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, dated August 12, 2020, the President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Moses Olorogun Taiga, who made the plea, said the request was based on the fact that Urhobo land had experienced more gas flaring than any other ethnic nationality in the federation being a host to the largest gas plant in West Africa.

According to him, Ughelli East and Utorogun, which host the largest gas plants in the sub-region, are sources of gas and other pollutant emissions.

The letter reads in part: “Urhobo people and their environs, being upland and swamp, had more than enough share of gas flaring than any other nationality in Nigeria.

“It is clear our land is entitled to the headquarters as other states and ethnic nationalities have gotten their fair share of federal establishments. In addition, based on our oil and gas production and landmass impact from gas flares and associated environmental degradation, we should be the beneficiaries of the headquarters location.

Taiga said a large landmass has been earmarked for construction of new facilities that need to be built.