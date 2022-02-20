The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, has called for a focused and proactive partnership between the MNJTF and UK forces to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Ibrahim said this at the medal presentation ceremony in honour of 12 Military Staff Officers (MSOs) from Chad, Nigeria and Niger, who completed their tour of duty in N’djamena, Chad.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, on Sunday, in N’djamena, Chad.

He said the officers’ performance had enabled MNJTF to execute various offensive and humanitarian operations in the course of achieving its mandates.

Ibrahim added that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had been returning to their communities and engaging in different socio-economic activities, due to the improved situation in the region.

According to him, in spite of the ongoing surrender of the terrorists to the troops, the force would continue to launch offensive attacks until the remnants of the criminals were totally forced out of their enclaves.

The force Commander appreciated what he described as the unrelenting support of the MNJTF troops’ contributing countries, to accomplishing its mandates and restoring the much-needed peace and security in the region.

He also paid tribute to the fallen heroes, who paid the supreme sacrifice, and prayed for the eternal repose of their souls, as well as wished speedy recovery to the injured. (NAN)