Lukman Olabiyi

The Founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua has stated that the current situation in United States (US) is a confirmation of his prophecy on President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. The cleric said he prophesied on current situation in US, in his 2020 prophecy, released on December 28, 2019. He disclosed that his number four prophecy centered on America election with the titled : ‘Approach to the security issue will affect the candidates and swing voters in the next election’.

“President Trump, this is what is happening now. Another one is coming. President Trump, wake up to checkmate this. It will go beyond this. Another one is coming, starting from the ending of June. Where there is no vision, people perish.

” During your regime, the name of Jesus has been given more honour. What glory! Let us look beyond our palace for God’s authority. With God, all things are possible! Let us act now.

” It is not all up to God; we have a role to play. More appeals to the people and security are required in a language that will douse the tension and stop this situation, so we can then commit the future one into God’s hands,” the prophet said.