Damiete Braide

Rele Arts Foundation has kicked off the year with an exhibition by six young, contemporary artists. The artists are Ameh Egwuh, Chidinma Nnoli, David Olatoye, Jonathan Chambalin, Judith Daduut and Kingsley Ayogu.

According to the organisers, the Young Contemporaries 2020 (YC2020) was founded in 2016. The initiative identifies, mentors and promotes a new generation of talent by equipping them with tools and resources to advance their artistic development.

Celebrating a milestone with its fifth edition, YC2020 was launched in August, 2019, with a two-week intensive residency in partnership with the Ekiti State Government.

The boot camp programme in Ado-Ekiti brought together 25 young artists between the ages of 18 and 35 working in different media. Participants went through rigorous training sessions, career counselling and curatorial guidance.

The resulting YC2020 exhibition, said organisers, are the six exhibiting artists selected and, as with all previous edition, have contributed their voices to the ever evolving artistic landscape.

Ameh Egwuh, a painter, in his series “Okpra” (a name used to describe every first born son in his home town, Orokam, Benue State), celebrates the strength and resilience of first born children. His paintings bring to fore the physical, emotional and psychological struggles they face and the responsibilities saddled upon them. Some of his works include He Also Loves White, He Loves Black, His Favourite Colour is Blue, She Also Likes Red, She Also Loves Blue, and She Loves Wine.

Chidinma Nnoli, a painter, uses her personal experience to speak on safe spaces in a series “My Name is Purple”. She explores the themes of self- criticism, patriarchy and the implications of growing up in a religious environment. Chidinma’s paintings speak on how toxicity in homes can cause irreversible. Her works include emotional damage to the psychology of a growing child. Her works include Family Portrait, My name is Purple I, II, III, Sisterhood, and Sisterhood I.

For David Olatoye, a painter, in his series, “When Love Became a Flower”, he uses the idea of journalism and storytelling in his artistic process. Through a diary of images, rather than words, David opens a fresh perspective on flowers as embodiments of love, hope, serenity and peace. His works include Portrait of Adunni, New Jerusalem I, Love, and My Religion I, II.

Jonathan Chambalin, a mixed media artist, uses cinemagraphs to speak about issues that subtly affect the human mind. In his series “Lobotomized Midas”, Jonathan highlights how mechanisms like social media, social or economical classes, and bullying can cause lingering psychological effects on human beings. His works include Ala Je Fushi, Choice of Addiction, Enlightenment, You Get Leg?

Judith Daduut, a sculptor, uses her work to confront issues she believes are rife in our society today. Areas of concern include corruption, religious extremism, and, above all, the crisis in the north/north-eastern part of Nigeria. Her works include TV Dinner, Permutations, and Abandoned.

Kingsley Ayogu, 24, hyper realistic artist, draws inspiration from his life experiences and encounters. His work is a cross examination of his childhood and his journey into adulthood. He juxtaposes hyper-realist images with strikingly coloured collage to create images that call for introspection. His works include Blind Wokeness 3, Deep Inside My Soul 1, and Play Ground Memories.

These young artists, as representations of what is new about contemporary art in Nigeria, brings to light an unprecedented diversity of interests, background and perspectives.