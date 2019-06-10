Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Six persons have died and 15 others injured in an auto crash within Sokoto metropolis of Sokoto State, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) State Sector Commander Mohammad Kaugama Kabo disclosed in a statement sent to Daily Sun on Monday.

He said the crash occurred on Sunday along the Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi road, close to Gidan Mahada filling station round about.

Kabo described the crash as a lone accident that involved a white truck, with a Kebbi State registration number JEG 664 XA.

He said the accident was caused by overspeeding and fatigue on the part of the driver, who was travelling from Ibadan to Illela town, the headquarters of a local government in the state.

The Sector Commander said all victims were evacuated to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital by FRSC officials and police.

“Six people, all male and adult, died on the spot, while fifteen others had various degree of injury and were conveyed to Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching University (UDUTH) by the FRSC rescue team.”

The Sector Commander advised motorists to stop night journeys and overspeeding, adding that “lots of lives are being lost due to recklessness.”

Kabo called on the public with traveling friends and relatives, whose journey would have taken them along the route of the accident, to check with the state mortuary to see if they were involved in the crash.