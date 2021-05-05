From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Six people have reportedly died in a clash between members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and a cult gang in Owo, Ondo State.

The clash, which led to the burning of houses, cars and other valuables in the town, also left many injured.

Two houses were set ablaze in the fracas at Idasen and Ijebu areas of the town.

Residents are said to have locked themselves in for fear of being caught in the shootout between the suspected cultists and members of the OPC

The incident also paralyzed commercial activities in the town, with businesses hurriedly closed as security men patrolled the town.

A reliable source said the crisis was caused by attempts by friends and relatives of some suspected cultists to avenge the death of their members allegedly killed by the OPC during a shootout in the town.

Some members of the OPC, including their commandant, have reportedly gone into hiding as the cult gang embarked on their revenge mission.

The chairman of the local government, Mr Olabade Adegbegi, however, said calm has returned to the town, warning troublemakers that the government will deal decisively with those fomenting crisis.