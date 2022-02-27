From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AKD 596 GE has claimed six persons with six other passengers in critical condition at the hospital.

The accident occurred near Obasanjo Farms, along Asaba-Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale- Ughelli road in Delta State during the weekend.

An eyewitness said the il-fated bus summersaults several times as a result of a burst tyre.

According to the source, the burst tyre resulted in the driver losing control of the steering while led the vehicle to summersault several times.

It was learnt that 18 passengers were the in the il-fated bus, and were returning to Warri from Anambra State where they had attended a burial ceremony.

Local sources said four persons died on the spot while two others breathed their last at the hospital they were rushed to.