Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than six persons on Saturday lost their lives in a fatal road accident along Ondo-Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident which involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car marked REE 446 KP and an articulated truck also rendered some people injured.

An eyewitness said the truck had a break failure and rammed into the car coming from opposite direction.

It was gathered that passersby and residents of the area used axe to cut the car to pieces in order to take out the victims.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Ahmed Hassan who confirmed the accident said the injured persons are already receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Hassan cautioned drivers against high speed, even as he advised them to always ascertain the condition of their vehicles before embarking on jorney.