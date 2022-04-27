From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State has recorded six death, one confirmed and 76 suspected cases of Lassa Fever from a new outbreak that occurred in Dogon Ruwa ward in Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to Officials at the LGA, the outbreak was confirmed at an Almajiri School during the recent Easter holiday.

Comfort Dalami is the Primary Health Care (PHC) Coordinator in the LGA who disclosed this during an advocacy visit by a team from the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) to the Palace of Mai Kaltungo, Engr Sale Muhammed.

The coordinator explained that it all started when five students of the Almajiri School became ill and were taken to a hospital. She said, “at first, they were suspected to be suffering from meningitis, but when their samples were taken and examined it was confirmed to be Lassa Fever.”

“The five suspected cases were confirmed dead while their teacher who was catering for them later fell ill after their death on Sunday and it was confirmed to be Lassa Fever and died that same day, that makes the number death six,” Comfort said.

She further explained that the team has embarked on sensitisation in the community while the team of state epidemiologists has embarked on tracing suspected cases and those who came in contact with the confirmed cases in the Dogon Ruwa community and its environs.

While explaining that an isolation centre has been established to cater for the confirmed and suspected cases in the area the coordinator stated that one confirmed case is currently receiving treatment and that samples of 76 other suspected cases have been sent for confirmation.

