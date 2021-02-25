From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Six persons suspected to be fake army officers have been arrested in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The suspects were arrested following an intelligence report by officers of Operation Delta Hawk, a joint security outfit of the Delta State Government.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, the suspects were arrested along Midwifery School Road, off Okpanam Road in Asaba.

The statement gave the names of the suspects as Nwokoye Chidera Emmanuel (20), Nwokoye Francis (24), Chigozie Arinze (23), Kingsley Ndukuba (32), Chidera Anichukwu (21) and Chinedu Akwali (29).

Yerima said two vehicles – a Mercedes Benz GL350 and one Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABJ 49 AA ABUJA – were recovered.

Also recovered, according to the Army spokesman, were one fabric nationale bayonet and pairs of military kits from one of the suspects, Chidera.

The statement added that Chidera claimed to be a Cadet from Southern Maritime Academy at Ugheli, Delta State, and ‘confessed to have gotten the military kits from one Mr Hassan nicknamed Commander.

‘Meanwhile, the suspects have been handed over to 63 Brigade Military Police Group for further investigation and prosecution.

The statement concluded with a caution to the ‘general public and law abiding citizens of the state to be weary of such people who parade themselves as military personnel and to report any suspicious person(s) to any nearest military formation/security agencies.’