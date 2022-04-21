From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Multi WW2-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has confirmed six female hostages escaped from Boko Haram enclave during heavy firing and fierce battle with the terrorists along the Cameroon borders.

Nigerian forces with Cameroon troops of Sector 1 (Cameroon) engaged Boko Haram and ISWAP men at Toumbuma, Kerenua, and Chikingudu around the Cameroon borders, MNJTF spokesman, Col Muhammad Dole disclosed in a statment on Wednesday

“At the end of the earlier battle engagement around Tunbun Fulani and Tunbun Rago, six (6) traumatized female BHTs hostages managed to escape and were found by own troops who then assisted them and brought them to own troop’s location. They were professionally handled and given medical care,” Dole said.

He said the six ladies whose agss range between 25 and 38, were abducted at different locations on Borno and Adamawa States’ road between 2020 and 2021

He said the combined forces of Nigeria and Niger troops also carried out clearance operations at some Boko Haram/ISWAP camps around the borders.