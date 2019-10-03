Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Six students and two teachers of a private secondary school in Kakau Daji Village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday, reports say.

The village is located behind the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) in the state capital.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says the gunmen invaded the school through a broken fence in the early hours of Thursday morning, heading straight to the female hostel and abducting six students.

The Ppolice spokesman further disclosed that two teachers residing in the school were also kidnapped by the bandits.

Their whereabouts are unknown.

A combined team of the police command’s mobile and anti kidnapping squad was launched on a manhunt to rescue the victims and apprehend the culprits, the police spokesman said.

He went on to advise proprietors of private schools to adequately secure their premises in order not to expose their students to such attacks.