Six young girls have been reportedly died in a canoe mishap in Tindifai village of Dakingeri district, Suru Local Government Areas of Kebbi state.

Daily Sun gathered that the victims were on their way to a rice farm to harvest paddy rice and their canoe capsized midway while crossing a river in the area.

The Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingeri, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday noted that five bodies of the victims have been retrieved from the river while efforts were still ongoing to recover the remaining victims.

According to him, “the girls who drowned were Hadiza Garba,15 years, Lauratu Muhammad, 13years, Adama Musa 15 years, Firdausi Garba 13 years, Maryam Abdullahi AbdulRahnan 13 years and Suwaiba Abdullahi AbdulRahama,10 year.

” Their funerals prayers was attended by Chairman Suru local government, Alhaji Umaru Maigandi Dakingeri, his Council members,the district head of Dakingeri, Alhaji Jafaru Haliru,Lamido Dakingeri, Sarkin Yamman Barbarajo,Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar BOSSU the second, the village head of Tindifai Alhaji Abubakar Magaji Na-Alhaji and the village head of Bardejo Tindifai, Atiku Haliru.”.

The Chairman of Suru local government, Alhaji Umaru Maigandi, who also confirmed the incident in an telephone interview on Tuesday with newsmen explained that the canoe left Tindifai village conveying nine females to a Fadama in the area before it capsized. “The village is close to Bendu in Tundifai ;they were going to harvest rice in the Fadama when the incident happened and resulted to the death of six females. The deceased were between the ages of 12 to 15 years. “While the three victims had been rescued alive by the driver of the canoe, Umar Faruk, a 13-years old,” he said. Maigari blamed the incident on overloading, adding that the canoe was overloaded because it was built to carry five passengers capacity.

