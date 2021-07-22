From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Residents of some parts of Kano metropolis got more than they had expected after a six hour downpour destroyed property in the state

The dawn rainfall, which fell on Thursday morning, affected an unspecified number of property in different parts of the state capital.

Daily Sun gathered at Kundila Housing Estate, along Zaria Road, like in many parts of the metropolis , residents had to cut short their sleeping hours to wade off the flooding waters from overwhelming them.

Although there was no reported loss of life, the rainfall however destroyed personal effect like food stuff, electronics and left some residents homeless in the area.

A resident, Hajiya Fatahiya Adamu Musa told reporters that the rainfall killed their joy while calling on the authorities to come to their assistance n the aftermath of the tragedy

The Public Relations Officer , Kano State Ministry of Environment, Sanusi Kofar Na’isa who sympathized with the victims, said his ministry

de-silted the main drainage for the free flow of water.in the area.

He added that “The major drainages were the responsibility of the ministry and the volunteer groups were responsible for house to house drainages, and Downpour destroys houses, that the ministry supported them with equipment.

