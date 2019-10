Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The six schoolgirls and two staff members kidnapped from The Engravers College, in Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been released by their abductors, reports say.

This is coming 23 days after their abduction by kidnappers.

The pupils and the two memebers of staff were released after the payment of ransom by the parents, Daily Sun has learnt.

