From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Suspected herdsmen have killed six persons in separate attacks on two communities of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The latest attack attack on Iye community in Uvir Council Ward and another around Yelwata community is coming barely 24 hours after herdsmen reportedly killed five persons in Ahentse village, all of Guma local Government area of the state.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Sources from the area said two people were killed in Yelwata while four fishermen who had home for overnight fishing at Ake Fish Pond were attacked and killed by invading herdsmen suspected to have entered the Uvir Council Ward through Nasarawa State.

“The four people were killed at at Ake fish pond. During this time, some people occupy the banks of the fish pond. They go there and make temporary tents where they fish and process it to dry.”

Speaking to newsmen by telephone on Wednesday evening, Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba who confirmed another attack and killing of 6 persons in his council said four

people were killed at Iye in Uvir council ward and two more persons were killed around Yelwata axis.

The council boss who disclosed that the latest attack happened between 3am and 4am on Thursday regretted the continued invasion and attack on his people by herdsmen saying it is difficult to explain why the invaders have chosen to always attack his people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“One cannot explain the reasons for this renewed killing because there was no provocation at all. The herders just came, attack the people and ran back into Nasarawa State.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“This last one happened at the early hours of today, between 3 and 4am. The military have been informed and they were there. For now, the situation is that of fear of what would happen next.

“I appeal to the federal government and the security agencies to expedite surveillance and the people to be more security conscious. They should be on the watch out and report suspicious movements to relevant authorities,” Aba said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Catherine Anene said she was not yet aware of the incident.