(BBC)Armed rebels have attacked a village in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo killing six people, and there are fears that dozens of others were abducted.

A DR Congo military spokesman blamed Wednesday’s attack in Ituri Province’s Tshabi village on the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) – a rebel group that originated in Uganda.

Congolese soldiers are reported to have fought the rebels for more than an hour.

A spokesman said five of the attackers were killed and one soldier died.

A traditional chief in the area says 30 people from the village are still missing and are feared to have been kidnapped by the rebels, who also looted 100 cattle.