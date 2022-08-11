From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, six persons have been gruesomely murdered and many others reportedly injured during an attack by suspected herdsmen on two communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday night.

The attack which was said to have left several others with gunshot and machete wounds occured at Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh of Mbagum community in Tombo council ward of Logo LGA of the state at about 9pm that fateful day.

A community leader from the area, Elder Joseph Anawah who spoke to newsmen on telephone on Thursday disclosed that the attackers, suspected to be herdsmen, stormed the two communities unexpectedly and started shooting sporadically in all directions.

He said, the commotion that ensued, made many people to run helter-skelter for safety during which many villagers were killed and others either shot or matcheted.

Anawah who also sent goey pictures of the attack to newsmen gave the names of those who lost their lives in the attack to include those that lost their lives to the attack were Ander John, Vihior Mtomga, Morgan Varem, Saaior Uyoosu, Aondoyima Tarbo and Peter Asondo.

He added that those that were injured and currently receiving treatment at the Primary Health Care (PHC) facility at Ayilamo in Logo LGA include Igbaule Valem, Chiater Tarbo and Mrs Terngu Tyavkase Usue.

When contacted, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) who confirmed the incident to disclosed that the Council Chairman, Salome Tor had earlier briefed him on the development.

He said the Governor had directed that the wounded be moved to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), while arrangements should be immediately made for the burial of the deceased victims.