From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Six people reportedly lost their lives in a clash over a fish pond in Egba community in Agatu, Benue State, on Monday.

Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area Sule Adoyi, who confirmed the report to reporters by telephone on Monday evening, said the clash occurred at 10 am on Monday over a fish pond in the community.

Adoyi stated that security personnel were already on ground in the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

He said aside from the six people that were killed in the mayhem, another man, said to be father of some of the deceased, was taken to a hospital in Otukpo as a result of the serious injury he sustained in the clash.

He noted that the incident was purely communal, stressing that investigation would provide details on what led to the mayhem.

Police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene, when contacted for comment, confirmed the report, saying that some people were killed in Agatu on Monday over a fish pond dispute.