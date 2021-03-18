From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari is back to the country after six months stay in Dubai.

Although her returned has not be confirmed officially, a presidential source in the know said, her office had earlier been fumigated in preparation for her return.

Mrs. Buhari, was said to have traveled abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September last year.

While one source had said she left the country for medical reasons, another said she was in the habit of traveling to be with her children each time they are due to deliver their babies.

Efforts to officially confirm the development from her aides was not successful, as none picked their calls nor replied messages.