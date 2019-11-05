Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Six governors of the Northeast states with the Inspector of Police, top security heads, traditional, religious and community leaders are holding a security summit in Maiduguri, Borno State capital today.

IGP Mohammed Adamu, governor of Yobe, Mala Buni, deputy governors of Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi and

Gombe states are already seated ahead of the Northeast Security Meeting being hosted by the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

According to officials of Borno State government, the one-day summit holding at the Maiduguri Government House Multi-Purpose Hall is expected to take “far-reaching decision on measures of collaboration” to end the security challenge in the zone after a decade of Boko Haram violence. It was organised at the instance of the Inspector General of Police, Borno State Commissioner of Information, Bakura Abba Jatto who is the Master of the Ceremony, disclosed.

Also in attendance are National Assembly members from Borno, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, diplomats from the Chad and Niger consulates, traditional rulers from states in the northeast, members of the academic institutions.