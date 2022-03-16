From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Six persons including three men and three women reportedly died on the spot when a truck collided with a Mercedes Benz car in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The accident occurred near Akala park along Ogwashi Uku–Kwale expressway on Tuesday.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The victims were said to be going to the market when the accident occurred. Charred remains of the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the General Hospital in Ogwashi-Uku.

Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in the state, Ibrahim Abubakar confirmed the accident.

Abubakar said the ill-fated vehicles “scattered in pieces and it was difficult identifying the victims as a result of the impact of the collision.

“We couldn’t find the number plates of the two vehicles, either people took them away or because of the impact we couldn’t just locate them.

“Two of the victims were trapped under the truck and it took our men a hectic time to push out the truck before we could bring them out dead.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He advised motorists to avoid driving at night and at high speed especially when they have issues with their sight.