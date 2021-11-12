From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than six persons were on Friday burnt to death at Ode Aye junction in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident which involved a coaster bus and a J5 bus laden with substance suspected to be ethanol caused serious traffic jam on the busy road.

The accident according to sources was as a result of high speed on the part of the drivers of the two vehicles, as the two vehicles got collided and caught fire.

The passengers in the coastal bus were said to be going from Akure to Okitipupa to attend a social function.

A source explained that the two vehicles collided after one of them wrongly overtook another car at a dangerous corner close to Oluwa river and the two vehicles caught fire.

He said the six victims were burnt beyond recognition, while some other victims were rushed to a private hospital in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area Osogbo where they have been receiving treatment.

He said the residents of the community tried to put off the fire but for the ethanol loaded in the J5 vehicle which was highly inflammable.

It was gathered that the remians of the deceased passengers had been deposited at the mogue of a private hospital in Ore.

