From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the abduction by gunmen of six pupils of Local Government Education Authority in Alwaza village in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the abduction, Police Public Relations Officer in the state ,DSP Ramhan Nansel in a message to Saturday Sun explained that the children are between the ages between six and eight, and were kidnapped on their way to school at about seven o’clock in the morning on Friday.

According to Nansel, a joint patrol team comprising police and military personnel as well as vigilantes have been deployed to comb the bushes around the area to rescue the children from their abductors.

He further stressed that the State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba has visited the scene of the abduction to meet with the parents of the victims.