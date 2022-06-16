- The person that I have chosen as my running mate possesses all those identified qualities.
- He personifies not only the seriousness the current moment represents for our country
- Okowa represents the future that young people yearn for and deserve.
- He is a serving State Governor who has demonstrated, in his State and through his conduct, that governance is about service to the people.
- My running mate must understand that without security, development will be very difficult because local and foreign investors, who have been scared away already, would not return to invest in our economy.
- My running mate will be a person who will stand by me as I confront the frightening level of insecurity in our land.”
