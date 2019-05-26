Zinc is well known for its immune boosting properties. If you are experiencing loss of appetite, altered cognition, hair loss or anemia you may have a zinc deficiency.

Zinc deficiency accelerates aging and exacerbates the effects of stress on the body. It can throw off your sense of taste, cause fatigue and poor immunity.

Zinc is a very important mineral for the body.

You can eat foods such as spinach, beef and shrimp to increase your levels. Or, you can get the nutrients of zinc through a supplement.

Here are a few reasons you should add more zinc to your diet.

1. Good for digestion- Zinc plays a crucial role in healthy digestion.

It is essential for the production of digestive enzymes and is one of the primary catalysts by which the body processes nutrients. It is also a component in the renewal of re-growth of intestinal tissue and the production of digestive bile.

2. Helps regulate immune function- As said above, zinc is well known for its immune boosting properties.

According to Medical News Today, the human body needs zinc because it activates T lymphocytes (T cells). T cells help the body by controlling and regulating immune responses and attacking infected or cancerous cells.

3. Improves skin- Zinc helps maintain the structure of skin. It also contributes to gene expression, cell replication and cell growth.

“A recent study found that zinc facilitates apoptosis, or programmed cell death, which is a natural part of your skin renewing itself.

If apoptosis is delayed, as in the case of zinc deficiency, skin cells stick together instead of dying and sloughing off like they should, which leads to clogged pores (clearskinforever.net).”

4. Increases memory- Zinc has been shown to improve memory in older people and support brain function. According to Dr. Whitaker, “researchers from the University of Toronto Scarborough, MIT, and Duke University reported a new finding that zinc plays a critical role in how neurons in the brain communicate with one another, affecting our memory and how we learn.”

5. Aids in weight loss- Individuals who have zinc deficiency usually suffer from excess fat stored in the body. Zinc improves metabolic function while also helping the production of enzymes that protect cells.

6. May help with ADHD- Studies have shown that children with ADHD tend to have lower zinc than healthy children.

One study in particular of “400 children with diagnosed ADHD found that taking 150mg/d of zinc sulfate improved impaired social behavior and made subjects less hyperactive and impulsive than a placebo (Poliquin Group).”