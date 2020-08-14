African Scholars Care Initiative (ASCI), on Monday, 10th August 2020, flagged off the ‘100 girls on ICT training’ for a period of four to six weeks.

Here are things you should know about the founder, Joy Osomiamhe-Onumajuru:

Joy Osomiamhe-Onumajuru was born on 19th of February 1991.

She attended Nursery & Primary School in Festac Town, Lagos State from 1992 to 1995 and 5th Avenue Primary School, Festac Town, Lagos State from 1995 to 2000, after which she went to Rolex Comprehensive College, Iba Town, Ojo LGA, Lagos State from 2000 to 2003. She later proceeded to Barek Memorial High School, Iba Town, Ojo LGA, Lagos State from 2003 to 2006.

She is a graduate of Computer Science from Imo State University, Owerri, where she school from 2008 to 2012.

She started her humanitarian career in 2011 after winning her first pageant in Nigeria and relocated to the UK where she won another pageant, Miss Commonwealth Africa 2014. She returned back to Nigeria and continued her humanitarian activities and engaged in media freelancing with programmes like Shakatawa, Personalities Places & Event All on Africa Independent Television (AIT), before officially starting her African Scholars Care Initiative (ASCI) NGO.

She obtained her MSC in Management Business Information Technology (MBIT) from the University of Greenwich, London, UK from 2014 to 2016.

She has received many awards such as 2012 Angel of Charity Award from the Nigerian Children Ambassador, 2014 Nigerian Godwill Ambassador, 2018 Daughter of Charity Award and

2019 African Leading Women Award.

She’s young , energetic and ready to contribute her quota to the Nigerian society. Her passion to change the youths negative minder is what makes her thick.

Onumajuru is certainly going places as her contributions to humanity is unquestionable.